Ancient sex toy? 2,000-year-old Roman wooden tool likely a dildo

Using 3D scans, it was discovered that the object's two ends were smoother than the remainder of the piece, indicating that it had been frequently used over time, according to the study.

As stated by Newcastle University, another hypothesis is that the item may have been used as a pestle, to ground components for food, or to make cosmetics or medications. Its shape would have given the food or substances being cooked the appearance of having magical abilities, while its size may have made it simple to hold in hand.

The lifesize wooden phallus. The Vindolanda Trust

"The size of the phallus and the fact that it was carved from wood raises a number of questions to its use in antiquity. We cannot be certain of its intended use, in contrast to most other phallic objects that make symbolic use of that shape for a clear function, like a good luck charm. We know that the ancient Romans and Greeks used sexual implements – this object from Vindolanda could be an example of one," said Rob Collins, senior lecturer and author of the study.

"This rediscovery shows the real legacy value of having such an incredible collection of material from one site and being able to reassess that material. The wooden phallus may well be currently unique in its survival from this time, but it is unlikely to have been the only one of its kind used at the site, along the frontier, or indeed in Roman Britain," said Barbara Birley, curator at the Vindolanda Trust.