Ancient sex toy? 2,000-year-old Roman wooden tool likely a dildo
Discovered in a ditch at Vindolanda, a wooden phallus may have been used for sexual intercourse by Romans.
Seven-inch-long (17 centimeters) phallus was first discovered in 1992, and it was thought to be used in several ways, including as a pestle or a good-luck charm to ward off evil, which was widespread across the Empire and was commonly believed to be a way to protect against bad luck. However, a recent study shows that it is more than a "charm."
Using 3D scans, it was discovered that the object's two ends were smoother than the remainder of the piece, indicating that it had been frequently used over time, according to the study.
As stated by Newcastle University, another hypothesis is that the item may have been used as a pestle, to ground components for food, or to make cosmetics or medications. Its shape would have given the food or substances being cooked the appearance of having magical abilities, while its size may have made it simple to hold in hand.
"The size of the phallus and the fact that it was carved from wood raises a number of questions to its use in antiquity. We cannot be certain of its intended use, in contrast to most other phallic objects that make symbolic use of that shape for a clear function, like a good luck charm. We know that the ancient Romans and Greeks used sexual implements – this object from Vindolanda could be an example of one," said Rob Collins, senior lecturer and author of the study.
"This rediscovery shows the real legacy value of having such an incredible collection of material from one site and being able to reassess that material. The wooden phallus may well be currently unique in its survival from this time, but it is unlikely to have been the only one of its kind used at the site, along the frontier, or indeed in Roman Britain," said Barbara Birley, curator at the Vindolanda Trust.
The study was published in Antiquity on February 20.
Study abstract:
The anaerobic conditions at the Roman fort of Vindolanda, close to Hadrian's Wall in northern Britain, have famously preserved a variety of finds made of organic materials, including wooden writing tablets and a pair of leather boxing gloves. Here, the authors re-examine a wooden object originally recovered in 1992, re-interpreting the find as a large, disembodied phallus. Stone and metal phalli are known from across the Roman world, but the Vindolanda example is the first wooden phallus to be recognised. Combining evidence for potential use-wear with a review of other archaeological and contextual information, the authors consider various possible interpretations of the function and significance of the Vindolanda phallus during the second century AD.
