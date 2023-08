The renowned numismatic auction house, Stack's Bowers Galleries, has unveiled an extraordinary ancient coin that is set to steal the spotlight in their upcoming August 2023 Global Showcase Auction in a press release.

The highlight of the auction is the iconic EID MAR Denarius, minted by M. Junius Brutus, the infamous assassin of Julius Caesar and once a close confidant. The coin's significance in ancient numismatics is unparalleled, making it a timeless masterpiece.

This historically significant coin was minted around 42 B.C., approximately two-and-a-half years after Julius Caesar's assassination. The intriguing iconography on the coin tells a powerful tale—two daggers represent the means of Caesar's death, while the Phrygian cap symbolizes the Republic's freedom from tyranny.