Archaeologists have discovered an extremely unique Roman mausoleum in south London.

A mausoleum is an old monumental tomb. The incredibly rare tomb and mosaics were unearthed prior to construction work at the site of The Liberty of Southwark in London. The discoveries, according to the authors, are a “testament to the rich tapestry” of the past.

“These extraordinary finds add great significance to the already culturally rich location of The Liberty of Southwark,” said Marcus Geddes, Managing Director for Workplace at Landsec, in a press release.

The Museum of London Archaeology(MOLA) undertook archaeological investigations on behalf of the site's owners, Landsec and Transport for London(TfL), as well as Southwark Council.