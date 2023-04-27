Roman military camps found in the deserts of Jordan

Roman military camps found in the deserts of JordanIt could be proof of an "undocumented military campaign" into Saudi Arabia and southeast Jordan.Nergis Firtina| Apr 27, 2023 07:45 AM ESTCreated: Apr 27, 2023 07:45 AM ESTcultureOblique view of the western camp from the southwest.Fradley et al. Stay ahead of your peers with the BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Archaeologists in northern Arabia have found three Roman fortified camps. The discovery was uncovered during a remote sensing investigation by the Oxford University School of Archaeology utilizing satellite photography. As BBC reported, it was suggested that this could be proof of an "undocumented military campaign" into Saudi Arabia and southeast Jordan."We are almost certain they were built by the Roman army," Dr.Michael Fradley, who led the research. Published in Antiquity, he explained his conclusion was based on the "typical playing card shape of the enclosures with opposing entrances along each side." Dr. Fradley added that the westernmost camp was significantly larger than the two camps to the east. See Also "These camps are a spectacular new find and an important new insight into Roman campaigning in Arabia. Roman forts and fortresses show how Rome held a province, but temporary camps reveal how they acquired it in the first place," said Dr. Mike Bishop, an expert on the Roman military, according to Oxford University. Map showing the location of the Roman camps.Oxford University The army would have established the camps as temporary fortified stations while going on campaign. "The level of preservation of the camps is really remarkable, particularly as they may have only been used for a matter of days or weeks…They went along a peripheral caravan route linking Bayir and Dûmat al-Jandal. This suggests a strategy to bypass the more used route down the Wadi Sirhan, adding an element of surprise to the attack. It is amazing that we can see this moment in time played out at a landscape scale," Dr. Fradley adds. Most Popular Cavalry troops traversed desolate territorySince the distance between each camp is 23 to 27 miles (37 to 44 km), the team hypothesizes that it was too far for soldiers to walk in a day and that it was constructed by a cavalry troop that could traverse such desolate territory, perhaps on camels.There is also a hypothesis, based on the distance between the camps, that another camp may have been situated farther west at the later Umayyad fort and well station at Bayir. The recently found camps go directly into Dûmat al-Jandal, which is currently in Saudi Arabia but was once a town in the eastern part of the Nabataean Kingdom. It implies that Rome had to impose its rule, in contrast to the Roman history that has survived, contending that the change of control occurred peacefully at the end of the last Nabataean king's reign.The camps were located by the Aerial Archaeology in Jordan project (APAAME) and later photographed by the Endangered Archaeology in the Middle East and North Africa project (EAMENA).The study was published in Antiquity.Study abstract: Remote sensing survey in southern Jordan has identified at least three Roman temporary camps that indicate a probable undocumented military campaign into what is today Saudi Arabia, and which we conjecture is linked to the Roman annexation of the Nabataean kingdom in AD 106.HomeCultureSHOW COMMENT (1) For You Wormholes are getting closer to being real: what this means – The BlueprintChina claims its Space Station has achieved 100% oxygen regeneration in orbitBird flight-inspired propulsion technology could let us reach Jupiter much fasterInspired by NASA's hypersonic aircraft, engineers break paper plane flight world recordWreck diver describes finding part of the Space Shuttle ChallengerElectricity can heal even the worst kind of wounds three times faster, new study findsSouth Korea aims to deliver the world's first solid state-batteries for EVsAstronomers are organizing against the 'unsustainable' Starlink problemPhotos: The technology turning agricultural waste into 'sticky' bio-oil for permanent carbon storageOur understanding of reverse osmosis has just been proven wrong More Stories innovationCan we breathe on Mars? Is Europa habitable? What NASA’s work reveals about humanity's futureDeena Theresa| 8/17/2022scienceLego-like recycling will transform how we use these future plasticsSade Agard| 10/6/2022scienceThis company launches the ashes of your loved ones into spaceSade Agard| 9/10/2022