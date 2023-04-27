Roman military camps found in the deserts of Jordan

Archaeologists in northern Arabia have found three Roman fortified camps. The discovery was uncovered during a remote sensing investigation by the Oxford University School of Archaeology utilizing satellite photography.

As BBC reported, it was suggested that this could be proof of an "undocumented military campaign" into Saudi Arabia and southeast Jordan.

"We are almost certain they were built by the Roman army," Dr.Michael Fradley, who led the research. Published in Antiquity, he explained his conclusion was based on the "typical playing card shape of the enclosures with opposing entrances along each side."

Dr. Fradley added that the westernmost camp was significantly larger than the two camps to the east.