Roman monumental site from the 2nd-3rd century unearthed in France

The relics found at the complex suggest that the site might have belonged to a wealthy individual.
Nergis Firtina
Mar 20, 2023
Created: Mar 20, 2023 05:24 AM EST
Zenithal photo of the entire excavation in progress in the Sernam/Boulinrin district brought to light in Reims (Marne).
Zenithal photo of the entire excavation in progress in the Sernam/Boulinrin district brought to light in Reims (Marne).

Joachim Sicard, Inrap 

Archaeologists in France have recently unearthed an ancient Roman-era monumental complex dating from the 2nd – 3rd century AD.

The newly found site with light masonry consists of walls made of raw tiles. Many painted plaster fragments that resemble bunches of grapes also have been found, attesting to a very comfortable environment.

It is characterized by two sizable porticoed galleries that form a "U" shape in plan and measure 20 meters on each side. Two enormous rectangular brick blocks are set in an open area, most likely a garden, surrounded by these galleries. One of the two is a basin or a fountain and has two pressurized water pipes attached to it, according to the release.

Ancient basin surrounded by remains of its porticoed gallery, discovered in Reims (Marne), in 2023.

Joachim Sicard, Inrap 

These two galleries are surrounded by a little over twenty rooms. They range in size from large passageways to living rooms with compacted chalk floors and center fireplaces. Nine extremely ornately constructed rooms possibly correlate to an ancient bath's thermal area. Five of them, which are enormous, have underfloor heating.

These vestiges could correspond either to the domus (house) of an extremely wealthy personality or to a spa complex, perhaps public, given the monumentality. 

Similar to Egyptian blue

Researchers have discovered painted plasters that were lavishly embellished with floral designs. Several pigments, including an "Egyptian blue-like" blue, are scarce. This discovery characterizes an extremely simple set.

Two different interpretations are made conceivable by the numerous rooms, their layout, the richness of the decorations, the two sizable galleries, the hydraulic network, and the archaeological artifacts found.

The massive structure is only 100 meters (328 feet) away from the Porta de Mars, the greatest extant Roman triumphal arch from the third century A.D. The arch, one of four formidable gateways within the city walls, was called after a nearby Temple of Mars.

The neighborhood was abandoned, devastated, and heavily salvaged of architectural components at some point in the third or early fourth century. It's conceivable that this demolition is connected to Reims' late wall building, which was constructed at the start of the fourth century.

