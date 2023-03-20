Roman monumental site from the 2nd-3rd century unearthed in France

It is characterized by two sizable porticoed galleries that form a "U" shape in plan and measure 20 meters on each side. Two enormous rectangular brick blocks are set in an open area, most likely a garden, surrounded by these galleries. One of the two is a basin or a fountain and has two pressurized water pipes attached to it, according to the release.

Ancient basin surrounded by remains of its porticoed gallery, discovered in Reims (Marne), in 2023. Joachim Sicard, Inrap

These two galleries are surrounded by a little over twenty rooms. They range in size from large passageways to living rooms with compacted chalk floors and center fireplaces. Nine extremely ornately constructed rooms possibly correlate to an ancient bath's thermal area. Five of them, which are enormous, have underfloor heating.

These vestiges could correspond either to the domus (house) of an extremely wealthy personality or to a spa complex, perhaps public, given the monumentality.

Similar to Egyptian blue

Researchers have discovered painted plasters that were lavishly embellished with floral designs. Several pigments, including an "Egyptian blue-like" blue, are scarce. This discovery characterizes an extremely simple set.