Roman numerals discovered on 800-year-old Stone of Destiny

In preparation for the Coronation of King Charles III next month, modern scientific research and cutting-edge digital technology have uncovered more of the history of the Stone of Destiny.

Also known as the Stone of Scone, this enigmatic symbol of Scotland's old monarchy has long captivated the Scottish imagination.

Work has been carried out by Engine Shed as they were tasked with preparing the Stone for King Charles III's coronation at Westminster Abbey in May, where it will be displayed in the Coronation Chair.

3D model

The Stone may now be seen from many angles and in greater detail than ever before thanks to the creation of a new digital 3D model. This has revealed markings on the Stone's surface that were previously unrecorded and appear to be Roman numerals, as per the statement from Historic Environment Scotland (HES).

The Stone's geological features, such as cross-bedding, which indicates the geological conditions under which the sandstone was formed and is typical of sandstone from the Scone Sandstone Formation, are now more visible thanks to digital imaging. Additionally, more information about the 1951 restoration can now be viewed, along with the numerous tooling marks that are obvious from the stone's initial working as well as some wear and tear.

“It’s very exciting to discover new information about an object as unique and important to Scotland’s history as the Stone of Destiny," said Ewan Hyslop, Head of Research and Climate Change at HES.