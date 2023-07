Roman archaeologists believe that they may have found remains of Nero's theater just east of Vatican City.

Nero Claudius Caesar Augustus Germanicus was the fifth emperor of Rome, ruling from AD 54 to AD 68. Nero was a poet-warrior with a deep interest in theatrical arts, and on his deathbed, he said, "What an artist dies with me!"

Reportedly, the infamous emperor took his own life at the age of 68.

What's fascinating is that the existence of Nero's theater was only known through ancient Roman text and had never been discovered - until now.

Archaeologists who unearthed this theater-like structure believe it was used as a first-century imperial performance space. As mentioned in Roman texts, this was most likely where Nero prepared poetry and put on musical performances. He enjoyed playing the cithara, a harp-like instrument with seven strings.