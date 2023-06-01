Roof of Notre Dame Cathedral is being restored using medieval techniques

Architects and artisans have been working tirelessly to completely rebuild the fire-ravaged roof of the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral. They also chose medieval-era techniques to restore the roof to its original form accurately.

And working with hand axes to assemble numerous oak beams for the exact resurrection of the wooden framework has been comparatively more difficult for modern carpenters. "It’s a little mind-bending sometimes,” Peter Henrikson, one of the carpenters, told AP.

Use of medieval-era techniques

Using medieval-era skills is said to be a "deliberate choice" despite the availability of modern tech solutions. The iconic Notre Dame roof caught fire in 2019, and renovation work has been ongoing ever since.