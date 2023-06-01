ENGINEERING JOBS
Roof of Notre Dame Cathedral is being restored using medieval techniques

The iconic Notre Dame roof caught fire in 2019, and renovation work has been ongoing ever since. 
Mrigakshi Dixit
Jun 01, 2023
Jun 01, 2023
Fire devastated the roof of Notre Dame on April 15, 2019.

Architects and artisans have been working tirelessly to completely rebuild the fire-ravaged roof of the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral. They also chose medieval-era techniques to restore the roof to its original form accurately. 

And working with hand axes to assemble numerous oak beams for the exact resurrection of the wooden framework has been comparatively more difficult for modern carpenters. "It’s a little mind-bending sometimes,” Peter Henrikson, one of the carpenters, told AP.

Use of medieval-era techniques

Using medieval-era skills is said to be a "deliberate choice" despite the availability of modern tech solutions. The iconic Notre Dame roof caught fire in 2019, and renovation work has been ongoing ever since. 

“The aim is to pay tribute to the astounding craftsmanship of the cathedral’s original builders and to ensure that the centuries-old art of hand-fashioning wood lives on,” AP reported. 

Carpenters and architects have been given a December 2024 deadline to restore the ravaged roof. They've also used computer models to speed up the ongoing reconstruction work. 

Computers assist carpenters in creating detailed drawing plans. This is especially useful for ensuring that the handcrafted chiseled beams fit together properly. 

They reported a major milestone in May after the perfect assemblage of timber frames, which was put together at a workshop in western France's Loire Valley. The architects also performed a dry run to test its fit, and it is now ready to be installed atop the cathedral. As many as 1,200 timber trees were chopped to create this frame. 

“The objective we had was to restore to its original condition the wooden frame structure that disappeared during the fire of April 15, 2019,” architect Remi Fromont told AP. In 2012, Fromont created detailed drawings of the landmark's original wooden framework.

He adds that the rebuilt work “is the same wooden frame structure of the 13th century. We have exactly the same material: oak. We have the same tools, with the same axes that were used exactly the same tools. We have the same know-how. And soon, it will return to its same place.”

The fire revealed hidden architecture

In April 2019, a massive fire ripped through this 12th-century Cathedral for unknown reasons. This 32-meter-high (105-foot) cathedral was one of the tallest in the 12th century.

The fire episode allowed archaeologists to examine the landmark's hidden architectural details. 

French researchers discovered iron clamps possibly used during the building's construction. It was noticed that the iron staples still held the cathedral's stones together.

Archaeologists discovered thousands of iron staples placed throughout the cathedral, some of which date back to the early 1160s.

These findings suggested that Notre Dame is possibly the world's oldest church building to use iron reinforcements. 

