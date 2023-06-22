Ruins of ancient Mayan city discovered in deep jungles of Mexico

A lost ancient city of Mayan civilization has been uncovered in the deep forests of southern Mexico.

Archaeologists named the city Ocomtun, which means "stone column" in the Yucatec Maya language. Ocomtun was likely an important regional center between 250-1000 AD (Classic period).

Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) discovered deep inside the Balamku natural reserve on the Yucatan Peninsula.

Laser scanning revealed hidden Mayan structures

The city was discovered by chance while exploring the desolate forests of Campeche on the Yucatán Peninsula.

Some areas of Campeche are densely forested and have been mostly unexplored until recently.

The team used modern LiDAR laser scanning technology to search within this thick forest region.