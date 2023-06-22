Ruins of ancient Mayan city discovered in deep jungles of Mexico

Ruins of ancient Mayan city discovered in deep jungles of MexicoThe city was discovered by chance during their exploration of the desolate forests of Campeche on the Yucatán Peninsula.Mrigakshi Dixit| Jun 22, 2023 06:57 AM ESTCreated: Jun 22, 2023 06:57 AM ESTcultureRemains of building staircase.Archaeologist Ivan Ṡprajc Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.A lost ancient city of Mayan civilization has been uncovered in the deep forests of southern Mexico. Archaeologists named the city Ocomtun, which means "stone column" in the Yucatec Maya language. Ocomtun was likely an important regional center between 250-1000 AD (Classic period).Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) discovered deep inside the Balamku natural reserve on the Yucatan Peninsula. Laser scanning revealed hidden Mayan structuresOcomtún, nucleus.Archaeologist Ivan Ṡprajc The city was discovered by chance while exploring the desolate forests of Campeche on the Yucatán Peninsula.Some areas of Campeche are densely forested and have been mostly unexplored until recently.The team used modern LiDAR laser scanning technology to search within this thick forest region. See Also Related Scientists uncover the secret recipe of Mayan plaster Mayan ballgame scoreboard found by researchers dating back 800 to 900 AD 2,000-year-old Mayan civilization discovered in the north of Guatemala At first, the team noticed high terrain surrounded by extensive wetlands, which turned out to be a lost Mayan city upon closer examination. The scan observations revealed the presence of "numerous concentrations of pre-Hispanic structures” on this elevated terrain that had previously remained hidden within the jungle. The monumental siteRemains of an altar at the siteArchaeologist Ivan Ṡprajc. The city would have been a vital hub for various activities and exchanges back then. Some ruins resemble 50-foot pyramids, which the Mayans most likely built.Archeologists estimate that this ancient city originally included pyramid-like buildings, stone columns, several plazas, and other structures organized in almost-concentric circles based on the collected remains. The center also most likely contained a ball court, a popular game across the Maya region and thought to have had an important religious role.The archaeologists also found remains of central altars along the La Riguena River. They're unsure what these altars were for, although they might have been utilized for communal ceremonies. The specimens of cylindrical stone columns found at the site inspired the archaeologists to name this city. These stone columns were most likely used as doorways to rooms in the building’s upper parts. Aside from it, pottery from the Late Classic period (600 to 800 AD) was discovered on the site. The collapse of the city Archeologists believe the city began to collapse between 800 and 1000 AD.It was most likely a result of "ideological and population changes" that contributed to the region's downfall by the 10th century.The Maya is considered one of the Western Hemisphere's most prominent civilizations. They are well-known for constructing pyramid temples and stone structures in what is now southern Mexico, Guatemala, and Belize.The civilization is also recognized for developing advanced mathematical calendars. Reportedly, its fall was caused by widespread political breakdown centuries before the advent of Spanish conquistadors. HomeCultureAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You The collab’ you didn’t see coming: science and the BibleChina just broke a national record by lifting 41 satellites into spaceChinese researchers turn to $1 adhesive to counter billion-dollar laser weapon from the US300 million cigarette butts and counting: Indian company converts them into beautiful productsThe 'world's first space factory' has successfully been deployed'Green light' given for first thorium molten salt nuclear reactor in ChinaHow you could develop US military techHow an MIT researcher's zero-electricity cooling system could reduce food shortagesIntel will soon start shipping its 12-qubit quantum processorChina and Russia just announced a joint plan to build a Moon base. Here's what to know Job Board