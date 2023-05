Rosatom, Russia's state-owned nuclear energy corporation, has confirmed that it will deliver highly enriched uranium to two Chinese fast-neutron reactors during the next three years.

The fuel will be exported by TVEL, a Rosatom affiliate, to China for use in the CFR-600 power plant in the province of Fujian in the country's southeast, according to a South China Morning Post's (SCMP) report on Wednesday, citing Russian media sources.

Each of the project's two fast-neutron reactors holds the capacity to generate 600 megawatts of power, with the first reactor expected to connect to the grid later this year.