Ancient T-54 and T-55 main battle tanks are being activated by Russia, apparently

The CIT obtained photographs of a train transporting the tanks, which may be bound for Ukraine. However, why these outdated tanks are being transported to Ukraine is unknown.

T-62s were too modern for you to see in Ukraine? Now Russia is moving its T-54/55 tanks to the front line, as @CITeam_en finds out from the photos obtained from their source. @planet satellite imagery corroborates this claim.

CIT has been investigating Russia's military involvement in Ukraine since 2014 and was forced into exile after Moscow initiated its 2022 invasion. The group has documented shipments of military vehicles from the 1295th Base, including T-62M(V) tanks, which were captured on video in Yekaterinburg in October 2022. The CIT has established that between June and November 2022, at least 191 tanks, potentially including T-62s, left the base, with the most combat-ready vehicles stored in special hangars, making it difficult to determine the exact number of tanks transported.

/2. Video of a train with old Soviet T-54/55 which was seen in Russia pic.twitter.com/p7UoBjD5ti — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) March 22, 2023

The Soviet Army adopted the T-54 and T-55 series tanks in the mid-to-late 1940s and 1958, respectively. While outdated, these tanks are still more helpful than having none. Still, they lack modern technology, such as rangefinders, ballistic computers, fire control systems, and gun stabilization, making them less effective. The use of T-54/55 tanks, the removal of BTR-50 armored personnel carriers, and the changes to MT-LB multi-purpose AFVs are all signs that the Russian Armed Forces might have trouble getting enough military vehicles.

In Russia, trains with ancient T-54/55 were seen, which were withdrawn from storage bases. It is said to be the first recorded instance of T-54/55 withdrawal from storage.

In Russia, trains with ancient T-54/55 were seen, which were withdrawn from storage bases. It is said to be the first recorded instance of T-54/55 withdrawal from storage.

