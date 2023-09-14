Russian cyber attack on Las Vegas casinos and hotels

Russian cyber attack on Las Vegas casinos and hotelsMGM Resorts and Caesar's Palace amongst those hit.Sejal Sharma| Sep 14, 2023 03:11 PM ESTCreated: Sep 14, 2023 03:11 PM ESTcultureThe MGM Grand on Las Vegas stripAlina555/iStock Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Many hotels under the MGM Resorts lining the strip in Las Vegas and around the globe were hit with a cyber security attack Monday. Everything from gaming machines to hotel communications has been inoperable for four days. Thousands of guests have been locked out of their hotel rooms.The company has posted a statement on X, while their website remains ‘unavailable.’ pic.twitter.com/nxIweGInsB— MGM Resorts (@MGMResortsIntl) September 11, 2023Major data breachReportedly, hotel and casino company Caesars Entertainment was also attacked by a ransomware group, whom it paid millions of dollars in ransom, reported Radar Online. As per a Wall Street Journal report, Caesars was asked to pay $30 million, but they negotiated with the hackers to pay half of that amount. The company will include the cyberattack in a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing. See Also Related Phone hacking tech firm asks cops not to disclose its use Italian hackers win on-orbit satellite hack challenge US hacker group forges a new free app security framework The guest and employee data are among the impacted materials at MGM. The breach in security has also affected the experiences of guests at these resorts, who come from places far off to gamble.MGM has under its belt some top-of-the-line hotels on the strip - Bellagio, Aria, Mandalay Bay, Cosmopolitan, Excalibur - preemptively shut down internal networks after discovering the breach on Sunday, reported Financial Times.Who hacked and how?The FBI said it was aware of the situation and is investigating. Russian ransomware group ALPHV, also called BlackCat, has claimed responsibility for the attack. All it took was identifying on LinkedIn an employee who worked at MGM, posing as that team member, and calling the help desk to seek a password change. Within 10 minutes, the whole system was hacked, reported Forbes.All ALPHV ransomware group did to compromise MGM Resorts was hop on LinkedIn, find an employee, then call the Help Desk. A company valued at $33,900,000,000 was defeated by a 10-minute conversation.— vx-underground (@vxunderground) September 13, 2023MGM resorted to old methods - pen and paper - to check in their guests and paid out manually the earnings from machines and games that were still working.BlackCat has previously claimed responsibility for attacks against organizations like Reddit and Western Digital. It is well-known amongst the ransomware and cyber security industry. The hacker company has hit at least 60 organizations with cyber attacks. Las Vegas: MGM Resorts has been hit with a cyber security attack. Everything from gaming machines to hotel communications have mostly been inoperable for four days now. Before the ongoing MGM Cyber Attack, it's now being reported that Caesars Entertainment paid tens of… pic.twitter.com/KeAimX2QPp— LWNC (@LwncNews) September 14, 2023Malware archive vx-underground has suggested on X that MGM has not yet met the ransomware gang’s demands, writing: “In our opinion, MGM will not pay.” HomeCultureAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Genetically modified bacteria may eat up ocean plastic wasteTiny combustion reactions power itty-bitty, jumping robotManganese ocean ‘potatos’ are highly radioactiveGreen hydrogen succefully produced from plastic wasteDoes hydrogen have a future as a clean energy source?Doctors remove pig kidney from brain-dead man's bodyNovel method puts a number on universe's matter and energyBridging the gap between doctors and medical technologyGallant ships: 5 underdogs of the seas that punched above their weightMummies show anemia was common in ancient Egypt Job Board