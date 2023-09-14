Russian cyber attack on Las Vegas casinos and hotels

Many hotels under the MGM Resorts lining the strip in Las Vegas and around the globe were hit with a cyber security attack Monday. Everything from gaming machines to hotel communications has been inoperable for four days. Thousands of guests have been locked out of their hotel rooms.

The company has posted a statement on X, while their website remains ‘unavailable.’

Major data breach

Reportedly, hotel and casino company Caesars Entertainment was also attacked by a ransomware group, whom it paid millions of dollars in ransom, reported Radar Online. As per a Wall Street Journal report, Caesars was asked to pay $30 million, but they negotiated with the hackers to pay half of that amount. The company will include the cyberattack in a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing.