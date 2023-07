Russia’s trade ministry has announced a ban on iPhone usage for official work purposes. They said the American company’s devices will be banned from Monday onwards amidst spying fears.

The restrictions will eventually extend to finance and energy ministries and other official bodies too.

The Financial Times reported that Russia’s digital development ministry along with Rostec, the state-owned company which is under sanction by the West for supplying Russia’s war machine in Ukraine, have said they will follow suit, or have already introduced bans.

A person close to the government said, “Security officials in ministries — these are FSB (Federal Security Service) employees who hold civilian positions such as deputy ministers — announced that iPhones were no longer considered safe and that alternatives should be sought.”