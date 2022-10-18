Russian Su-34 fighter jet crashes into a residential building near Ukraine

Since February 24, the day Russian troops invaded Ukraine, the aggressor country has seen ten non-combat crashes of warplanes, including the Su-34 mishap, NPR reported.

What is Su-34?

The Su-34 is Russia's most advanced fighter aircraft currently in deployment. The aircraft, referred to by NATO as Fullback first took flight under the Soviet regime in 1990 but, after the fall of the Soviet Union, took nearly two and half decades to enter service.

The Su-34 is a twin-engine, twin-pilot, and supersonic strike aircraft. Powered by Saturn AL-31 turbofan engines, the aircraft has a cruise speed of 800 miles (1,300 km) an hour and can race to 1,200 mph (1,900 km) an hour (Mach 1.8) at altitudes. The Su-34 is designed and built to carry a large spectrum of armaments ranging from guided bombs to air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, and cruise and anti-radiation missiles.

The Su-34 has a service ceiling of 56,000 feet (17,000 m). So, why was it flying so low that it hit a nine-story building?

Reasons for Su-34 crash

Yeysk is a coastal city on the Sea of Azov. Across the Sea is the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, which has been under Russian control. The airbase at Yeysk has been quite active in recent times and has become a base for the Su-34 aircraft, with as many as ten photographed by satellites earlier this month, The Drive said in its report.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the aircraft was on a training sortie when one of its engines malfunctioned and caught fire. The pilots managed to eject safely moments before the plane slammed into the building. It is not clear if the aircraft was carrying any of its armaments. However, the Su-34 has the largest fuel-carrying capacity of any other tactical jet being flown today.