In a statement issued Thursday, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) claimed to have uncovered a covert operation by the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) to infiltrate Apple phones using previously unknown malware. The FSB says the alleged plot, as reported by Reuters, was targeted at exploiting specially crafted "back door" vulnerabilities.

FSB Uncovers Plot

The FSB, the primary successor agency to the Soviet KGB, estimates several thousand iPhones, including those owned by Russian citizens, have been compromised. In addition, in a move that underscores the global implications of this alleged operation, the FSB reports that phones belonging to foreign diplomats stationed in Russia and former Soviet territories were also targeted. These reportedly include devices owned by representatives from NATO member countries, Israel, Syria, and China.