Artificial Intelligence is taking the tech world by storm with the Meta Platform’s Connect Conference today (September 27) expected to announce its personality-based AI-powered chatbots.

Now, Jony Ive, Apple's former chief design officer, and Sam Altman–OpenAI CEO are allegedly in discussion regarding potential collaboration on building an unspecified artificial intelligence hardware device.

Nonetheless, the details of the project remain undisclosed, and there is uncertainty about whether the partnership will materialize. The Information reported on Tuesday (September 26) that Masayoshi Son, SoftBank CEO was also a part of the discussion.

'Innovative hardware suitable for the era of AI'

According to The Verge, Son has invested over $140 billion into AI-related projects in the last few years. In the past, he talked about making SoftBank “the investment company for the AI revolution.”