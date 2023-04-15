Sam Altman confirms OpenAI is not training GPT-5, but AI safety concerns persist

The event was prompted by an open letter that went around the tech community asking that laboratories like OpenAI halt the creation of AI systems "more powerful than GPT-4" due to safety concerns.

The Elon Musk-backed letter was slammed by Altman for "missing most technical nuance about where we need the pause," and he made it clear that OpenAI is not currently training GPT-5.

Altman, however, emphasized that OpenAI is developing GPT-4's capabilities while taking the potential effects on safety into account.

"We are doing other things on top of GPT-4 that I think have all sorts of safety issues that are important to address and were totally left out of the letter," Altman stated.

The difficulty of measuring and tracking progress is a fundamental issue in the discussion of AI safety that Altman's remarks bring to light.

"Version numbers" are a misconception that has caused misunderstanding in the business by implying that numbered tech updates reflect clear, linear gains in capability.

Altman countered that just because OpenAI isn't working on the GPT-5 training right now doesn't mean they aren't developing other ambitious tools, such as connecting GPT-4 to the internet and optimizing GPT-4.