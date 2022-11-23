Sam Bankman-Fried allegedly owns a $100 million stake in Twitter

After this news was published by Business Insider, Musk took to Twitter to deny the claims, calling them "false.”

False. Also, Business is still not a real publication. Just give up. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2022

However, text exchanges between Musk and Bankman-Fried regarding the Twitter takeover were already released in September during the pretrial process for Twitter's lawsuit against Musk.

They showcased how Bankman-Fried's advisor Will MacAskill had told Musk in March that the FTX founder had considered buying Twitter himself and would be willing to contribute as much as $8 billion to $15 billion. Musk’s banker Michael Grimes later added that Bankman-Fried was in for $5 billion and possibly up to $10 billion.

A decision not to invest

Axios had previously reported that the two entrepreneurs allegedly had spoken on the phone with Bankman-Fried later deciding not to invest.

However, Musk does not seem grateful for the help Bankman-Friedman offered taking to Twitter Spaces to say that when he first met the FTX founder, his "bullshit meter was redlining."

"Man, everyone including major investment banks — everyone was talking about him like he's walking on water and has a zillion dollars, and that was not my impression," Musk said. "That dude is just — there's something wrong, and he does not have capital, and he will not come through. That was my prediction."