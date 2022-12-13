Fall from grace: Crypto's golden boy Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in Bahamas

USA Damian Williams: Earlier this evening, Bahamian authorities arrested Samuel Bankman-Fried at the request of the U.S. Government, based on a sealed indictment filed by the SDNY. We expect to move to unseal the indictment in the morning and will have more to say at that time. — US Attorney SDNY (@SDNYnews) December 12, 2022

Charges leveled against the CEO include wire fraud, wire fraud conspiracy, securities fraud, money laundering

A statement from The Bahamas Police said that Bankman-Fried has been arrested in reference to "various financial offenses against laws of the United States, which are also offenses against laws of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas."

According to The New York Times, the charges against Bankman-Fried included wire fraud, wire fraud conspiracy, securities fraud, securities fraud conspiracy, and money laundering, a source familiar with the issue said.

The source added that Bankman-Fried cooperated during the arrest and will be held overnight in a cell at a police station.

A Statement from the Royal Bahamas Police Force on the arrest of Samual Benjamin Bankman-Fried.



Police wish to inform that 30-year-old SAMUEL BENJAMIN BANKMAN-FRIED of California, U.S.A, has been arrested. pic.twitter.com/Mr85S2fzcN — Latrae L. Rahming (DOC)🇧🇸 (@latraelrahming) December 13, 2022

Lawyers involved in the case 'surprised' by the arrest

The latest development wasn't unprecedented. Earlier this month, IE reported that various sources, including CNBC and Federal Law Enforcement agencies, were building a case to level both civil and criminal charges and private lawsuits from millions of FTX creditors against the disgraced founder.

Despite the anticipation, lawyers part of the case were surprised at the immediacy of the arrest. Earlier it was confirmed that Bankman-Fried was to testify remotely about the FTX collapse in a hearing before the House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday. Now, however, the hearing will go ahead, but without the CEO's testimony.