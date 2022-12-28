Sam Bankman-Fried borrowed $546 million from Alameda to buy Robinhood shares

Fighting for ownership- who will win?

The newly discovered stake, which consists of about 56 million shares, is the main focus of a multi-jurisdictional ownership fight currently taking place out in Antigua, New Jersey and Delaware. FTX, BlockFi Inc and an individual FTX creditor are all attempting to establish claims to the shares.

Currently, Emergent Fidelity Technologies owns the Robinhood shares but BlockFi is suing for control of its shares, claiming they back a loan made to Alameda. To date, it still remains unclear if the funds at issue in the bankruptcy dispute originated with FTX.

In an affidavit submitted to a judge in Antigua earlier this month, Bankman-Fried said the US$546 million in loans from Alameda were “capitalized into” Emergent Fidelity. This means that Bankman-Fried owns a whopping 90 percent of Emergent while Wang owns the remaining 10 percent.

The original affidavit was filed in the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court in Antigua on December 12, the day of Bankman-Fried’s notorious arrest. It now consists of one of many battles the disgraced executive is dealing with following the collapse of FTX last month. Manhattan prosecutors have charged the 30 year-old with spearheading a years-long fraud that put at risk billions of dollars of customer funds.

He faces steep prison time and high monetary fees especially considering that his former partner Wang has also flipped on him and cut a deal with prosecutors.

Just two days ago, prosecutors of the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) alleged that FTX's executives hid $8 billion in liabilities in fake customer accounts. Investigators claim that Bankman-Fried himself directed FTX executives to move Alameda's total of $8 billion in liabilities to an unknown customer account on the crypto exchange's system.