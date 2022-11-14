Crypto's golden boy SBF's $16 billion fortune evaporated in a single week

As the crypto world began to crumble over the summer, SBF was the industry's knight in shining armor. He used his riches to stabilize the industry and keep companies like BlockFi and Voyager from going under. Back in July, SBF told Reuters that his company FTX had a few billion in reserves that could be used to support the crypto industry, where he saw a meteoric rise.

SBF's fall came even faster and a week after the founder of FTX alleged that competitors were having a go at his crypto exchange, the venture formally declared bankruptcy. As the tables turned on FTX, all that was wrong with the company came out in the open.

What led to FTX's collapse?

SBF has previously spoken of how he wants to make a ton of money so that he can give it all away. A fortune of a few billion might have been enough to begin giving it away. However, the 30-year-old had other plans and began using public money to swell up his own coffers.

FTX and SBF's fortunes were tied to a digital token called FTT, and rival Binance first moved to offload FTT as it suspected that the FTX's reserves were thin. Binance was even considering bailing out FTX for a day or two. However, corporate diligence showed that FTX had transferred investor funds to its trading arm, Alameda Research.