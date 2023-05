Samsung Electronics Co. has prohibited its employees from utilizing generative AI tools, including ChatGPT, Google Bard, and Bing AI, among others.

Due to worries about the security of crucial code, the tech giant informed personnel at one of its largest divisions about the new policy on Monday, according to media sources with access to the company's internal memo.

"Interest in generative AI platforms such as ChatGPT has been growing internally and externally," Samsung wrote to its staff in the memo.

"While this interest focuses on the usefulness and efficiency of these platforms, there are also growing concerns about security risks presented by generative AI."