Samsung: World's biggest memory chip maker to cut production, profits drop 96%

"We are lowering the production of memory chips by a meaningful level, especially that of products with supply secured," the company said, referring to customers with adequate stockpiles of chips.

"Samsung talking about production cuts is evidence of how bad the current slump really is," Greg Roh, the head of research at Hyundai Motor Securities, told The Guardian.

Meanwhile, Micron Technology in the US and SK Hynix, a fellow South Korean manufacturer, have also cut back on manufacturing.

Companies are buying fewer chips in an effort to lower their stockpiles, which has been linked to a weakening global economy.

Following the Covid-19 epidemic, when demand for consumer electronics spiked due to people being stranded at home during lockdowns, which caused a global chip scarcity, chip purchases by smartphone and personal computer manufacturers increased.

However, as a result of customers limiting larger purchases in the face of the rising cost of living and rising food and energy prices, demand has since decreased.

Decrease profit post-pandemic

Samsung has previously discussed making tiny adjustments, such as halting output to upgrade production lines.

Yet, it has now acknowledged that it will be drastically reducing chip manufacturing, indicating that it will be concentrating on reducing the manufacture of memory chips by a large amount, especially that of products with supply secured.