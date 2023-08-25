Saturn will appear next to the Supermoon on August 30

The next full Moon set to take place on August 30, 2023 is going to be an extra special one for three reasons: it is a Supermoon, it is a Blue Moon and the planet Saturn will also appear near it.

This is according to a report by NASA published on Thursday.

“The next full Moon will be Wednesday night, August 30, 2023, appearing opposite the Sun (in Earth-based longitude) at 9:36 PM EDT. The planet Saturn, just a few days from its closest and brightest for the year, will appear near the Moon,” reads the statement.

NASA details how the exoplanet will seem to travel clockwise around the Moon as the day goes by, a very rare view. The planet will first appear in the evening at 8:42 PM EDT at 5 degrees to the upper right of the Moon before seeming to migrate in a circular pattern.