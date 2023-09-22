Job IconENGINEERING JOBSJob Vector

Saudi Arabia to resume building the world's tallest tower

Standing 3,280 feet (1,000 meters) tall, the Jeddah Tower will dwarf the Burj Khalifa by over 560 feet (172 m),
Ameya Paleja
Sep 22, 2023 06:54 AM EST
Created: Sep 22, 2023 06:54 AM EST
Artist's illustration of the Jeddah Tower (L), its current state (R))
Jeddah Economic Company (JEC), the firm behind the ambitious Jeddah Tower Project in Saudi Arabia, has announced the resumption of work on the world's tallest building, media reports have confirmed. The project that began in 2010 came to an abrupt halt in 2017.

Countries in the Middle East have been pouring money into ambitious projects to attract tourism and businesses and reduce their dependence on oil exports for income. The city of Dubai is replete with examples of structures meant to attract people from all over the world, whether one looks at the Palm Islands or the Moon-themed resort.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia did not want to be left behind in this race and took up an ambitious project called the Kingdom Tower. Announced in 2008, billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, now the second largest shareholder in X after Elon Musk, the tower would take on Dubai's Burj Khalifa as the world's tallest building.

The Jeddah Tower

Located in the northern part of Obhur, US-based firm Adrian Smith & Gordon Gill designed the Kingdom Tower project while its construction was contracted to local Saudi Binladin Group (SBG).

The German company Bauer executed the piling work on the tower, and work proceeded at a somewhat strained pace as only a third of the tower was completed over the next seven years. In 2017, though, work ended abruptly after 63 of the 252 floors had been completed.

After six years, the project will get a new lease of life and be known as the Jeddah Tower following its location inside Jeddah Economic City. While other consulting teams remain the same, local media reported that SBG is no longer involved with the project.

14 companies, both local and from countries such as China, South Korea, and Sweden, have now been invited to bid for the remainder of the project, with deadlines to sign the contract set for the end of the year. The JEC conducted an independent assessment of the project before issuing the tender.

What will the Tower offer?

Standing a kilometer (3,280 feet) tall, the Jeddah Tower will dwarf Dubai's iconic building by more than 560 feet (172 m). This would be the equivalent of stacking three Eiffel Towers on top of each other. However, to make it a destination of economic activity, the Tower will feature a grand hotel, business facilities, offices, residential spaces, shopping areas, and much more.

Jeddah Economic City is designed to overlook the Pearl of the Red Sea, but the Jeddah Tower will provide views of more than what the eye has seen before. The Tower will feature the world's highest observation deck and aims to become a new world wonder.

The Tower will be surrounded by a Waterfront District created by extending the Obhur Creek and offer an intelligent transportation matrix in the region.

The cost of the Jeddah Tower was $1.3 billion when it was announced in 2008. It remains to be seen how much it would cost to build the world's tallest building more than a decade later.

