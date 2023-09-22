Saudi Arabia to resume building the world's tallest tower

Jeddah Economic Company (JEC), the firm behind the ambitious Jeddah Tower Project in Saudi Arabia, has announced the resumption of work on the world's tallest building, media reports have confirmed. The project that began in 2010 came to an abrupt halt in 2017.

Countries in the Middle East have been pouring money into ambitious projects to attract tourism and businesses and reduce their dependence on oil exports for income. The city of Dubai is replete with examples of structures meant to attract people from all over the world, whether one looks at the Palm Islands or the Moon-themed resort.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia did not want to be left behind in this race and took up an ambitious project called the Kingdom Tower. Announced in 2008, billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, now the second largest shareholder in X after Elon Musk, the tower would take on Dubai's Burj Khalifa as the world's tallest building.