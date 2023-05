A stunningly well-preserved 2,000-year-old tomb was discovered in 2019 while construction crews were renovating a building in Seville's Carmona municipality. Six wealthy family members were interred in the same grave inside the mausoleum.

A quartz jar wrapped in a linen bag and several amber stones were found among the donations. This object, which is thought to be a perfume bottle, has subsequently been the subject of in-depth investigation and examination by a group of researchers.

Unveiling the fragrance of the Roman Empire

The University of Cordoba's FQM346 research team, under the direction of Professor José Rafael Ruiz Arrebola and in cooperation with the City of Carmona, undertook a chemical examination of the perfume bottle. The bottle was discovered to be perfectly sealed, keeping the solid remnants of the perfume inside. It was carved from quartz, a unique and expensive material for that time.