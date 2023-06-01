Funding cuts: Scientific research to feel the pinch of new US bill

Scientific research in the U.S. could see a massive fund crunch in the coming years after the House of Representatives passes a bill to increase the debt ceiling and stop the country from defaulting on its debt. The bill still needs to be passed by the Senate before it can be signed into law, the BBC reported.

The recent turn of events is reminiscent of 2011 when President Barack Obama agreed to trim federal spending for nearly a decade in return for Republican support for raising the debt ceiling. Joe Biden, who served as the Vice President during Obama's back-to-back terms, is no stranger to such arrangements between political parties. The impact, however, will be felt by the pace of scientific research in the country.