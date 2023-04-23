Researchers have now solved how Mayans used their 819-day calendar

Researchers at Tulane University in Louisiana have solved the mystery of the 819-day calendar used by ancient Mayans. Using a 45-year span, the researchers were able to match the planetary cycles of all planets that might have been visible to astronomers of the civilization.

Research on ancient Mayan civilization has thrown up multiple calendars that were likely used by scholars of the time, but not all of them make sense in today's world. One such calendar was discovered in the glyphic texts – the native writing system of the Mayans and had researchers wondering about its purpose.

How was an 819-day calendar used?

For a civilization that is used to a 365-day calendar, it is difficult to make sense of a calendar that has 819 days, especially since the revolution of our own planet is nowhere close to this number.

Moreover, ancient glyphs have shown the calendar to consist of four parts and even boast a color-directional scheme, making the mystery even more intriguing. However, researchers John Linden and Victoria Bricker have cracked the purpose of the calendar by simply broadening their point of view.