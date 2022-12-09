It's official: Scientists say money actually can buy happiness

The volunteers were told to spend all their money in the span of three months, followed by recording their levels of happiness on a monthly basis.

Alongside this, another control group of 100 volunteers were not given any cash and were also told to record their levels of happiness every month for three months.

The researchers asked the volunteers to rank how happy they were with their lives on a scale of one to seven, as well as how often they felt happy feelings (versus sadness) on a scale of one to five.

The groups of volunteers that had received $10,000 reported feeling happier after their three-month spending spree than those who did not receive any money. On top of that, they also reported still feeling happy three months later, when they weren't being given any money. Ultimately, they were happier than before the experiment started.

One note to make, people who earned over $123,000 a year did not report any noticeable improvements in their happiness or mood.

Moreover, the experiment took place in seven countries, three of which were low-income countries and four of which were high-income ones. These included Brazil, Indonesia, and Kenya for the low-income countries. The high-income ones included Australia, Canada, the U.S., and the U.K.