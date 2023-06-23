Secret Invasion: Marvel uses AI opening, sparks fan and artist outrage

The first episode of Marvel’s Secret Invasion aired on June 21 on Disney+ and managed to court controversy in the first 24 hours. Fans and artists are up in arms over the opening credits, which feature art created by artificial intelligence (AI)-generated imagery.

And while the use of AI might be at par with today’s tech discourse, given how popular it has become, people are a little upset. What has surprised everyone is the fact that Marvel - a multibillion-dollar studio - has a VFX team in-house but is instead sourcing the capabilities of AI from an outside company.