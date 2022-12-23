US military reported 'several hundred' UFO sightings in 2022, says Pentagon
Personnel in the U.S. military reported 'several hundred' sightings of unidentified flying objects (UFOs) in 2022, officials of the new office set up at the Pentagon told Associated Press. All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), the office set up six months ago, prefers to call them Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) and is working with all three wings of the military to collect reports of these sightings.
Sightings of UFOs have piqued the curiosity of the general public for years together and continue to do so even today. Previously, these sightings may have gone undocumented, but with the ubiquitous presence of cameras in our daily lives, it is now easier to get records of such sightings.
The U.S. military, with its presence in locations across the globe, is also a witness to such sightings, and advanced sensors on its equipment regularly capture such sightings. Instances of such recordings have gone viral in the past and a no-comment policy from the U.S. government would fuel theories of alien visits.
All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office
In a bid to bring transparency into its work as well as collect information about such events under one roof, the U.S. government set up the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) office within the Department of Defense this year.
The Office has broadened the scope of its investigation by including unidentified objects in space, in the sea, under the sea as well as on land, clubbing them together as unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP). According to the Office, most instances of UAP can be attributed to surveillance technology used by Russia and China and pose a threat to U.S. military installations and operations. It was therefore tasked with investigating them.
"We have an important and yet challenging mission to lead an interagency effort to document, collect, analyze and when possible, resolve reports of any unidentified anomalous phenomena," said Sean M. Kirkpatrick, director of AARO, in a recent press release.
Several hundred sightings
In June 2021, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence reported that between 2004 and 2021, there had been 144 sightings of UAP out of which 80 were caught on military sensors.
Speaking to AP recently, director Kirkpatrick said that the number of sightings had considerably increased since the Office had been established, but none pointed toward evidence of alien life. A possible reason for the increase in reports could be the outreach programs conducted by its staff aimed at destigmatizing potential encounters. Additionally, branches of the U.S. military were now adopting established reporting processes which made reporting and investigating these incidents easier.
The Office was now working with the Pentagon and U.S. intelligence agencies to get the signatures of U.S. technology so that it could be omitted from UAP reports in the future. Referring to them as 'blue' activity, AARO wants to weed out this information from its reports so that newer technologies currently under development remain a secret, even if spotted.
The U.S. Air Force has previously used the veil of UFOs to conceal the testing of its spy plane SR-71 Blackbird.
Orbex is on a mission to make spaceflight sustainable, CEO Chris Larmour tells IE.