US military reported 'several hundred' UFO sightings in 2022, says Pentagon

Sightings of UFOs have piqued the curiosity of the general public for years together and continue to do so even today. Previously, these sightings may have gone undocumented, but with the ubiquitous presence of cameras in our daily lives, it is now easier to get records of such sightings.

The U.S. military, with its presence in locations across the globe, is also a witness to such sightings, and advanced sensors on its equipment regularly capture such sightings. Instances of such recordings have gone viral in the past and a no-comment policy from the U.S. government would fuel theories of alien visits.

All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office

In a bid to bring transparency into its work as well as collect information about such events under one roof, the U.S. government set up the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) office within the Department of Defense this year.

The Office has broadened the scope of its investigation by including unidentified objects in space, in the sea, under the sea as well as on land, clubbing them together as unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP). According to the Office, most instances of UAP can be attributed to surveillance technology used by Russia and China and pose a threat to U.S. military installations and operations. It was therefore tasked with investigating them.

"We have an important and yet challenging mission to lead an interagency effort to document, collect, analyze and when possible, resolve reports of any unidentified anomalous phenomena," said Sean M. Kirkpatrick, director of AARO, in a recent press release.