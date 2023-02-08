Severe drought may have ended an empire 3,000 years ago, study claims

As per the study, thinner tree rings indicate drier years since less water typically results in slower tree growth. Secondly, using a technique called carbon-13 stable-isotope analysis on tree samples, it is possible to pinpoint drier periods by looking for higher-than-average levels of 13C, which is a gauge of the relative abundance of 13C to 12C isotopes in the samples.

The authors also looked at samples for cellular structural alterations in severe drought. The results from these data types were correlated, and Manning and the team could compare them to the continuous annual historical sequence of Gordion tree rings.

Twelve gods of Hittite. yarn/iStock

It was drier than average

According to the authors' findings, the thirteenth and tenth centuries BC were drier than average, and the years 1198–1196 BC had a severe three–year drought. These dates are intimately related to the Hittite Empire and correlate to the turbulent time documented towards the end of the Bronze Age.

The authors emphasized how dry and prone to drought central Anatolia was. As shown by the enormous grain silos that were a common sight in central Hittite cities and the development of extensive water infrastructure projects, such as dams, that picked up steam in the thirteenth century BC, communities living in such landscapes developed coping mechanisms for the years with inadequate rainfall.