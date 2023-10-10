Sexual queries on AI chatbots make up 10% of total questions

AI chatbots are designed and trained to answer any question you may have. It can be anything from a gardener giving you advice on how much sunlight your produce needs to a code generator. Apparently, however, a lot of people are also using chatbots for explicit content.

In a study published in the preprint repository of papers, Arxiv, a team of researchers from UC Berkeley, UC San Diego, Carnegie Mellon, Stanford, and Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence have used 1 million real-world conversations of people with 25 large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT and Claude.

The conversations are from a time span of five months and include a rich diversity of 150 languages with 210K users along a wide range of topics. To analyze the data, the team used a sample size of 100,000 randomly sampled English conversations. The team found that while the majority of user prompts were related to coding and software, there was a significant number of unsafe topics.