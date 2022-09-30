A shark was found off the Australian coast and its human-like smile is unbelieveably strange

Later, on September 12, the fisher posted a photo of the deep-sea creature on Facebook. The photograph displays the dead shark's rough skin, which resembles sandpaper, as well as its broad, pointed snout, big, bulging eyes, and exposed pearly whites.

As reported in LiveScience, after the shark was shared, Facebook users made interesting comments about it. One user said that the shark was like a nightmare, while another user wrote that it had an evil smile. Others made fun of the animal's look, speculating that it might have "fake teeth" or be grinning after getting its braces taken off.

Although it is not certain which species the shark belongs to, the most popular theory was that the specimen was a cookie cutter shark - Isistius brasiliensis in Latin - which has been named after the distinctive bite marks it leaves on larger animals. Other possibilities included a goblin shark -Mitsukurina owstoni - or a lantern shark species.

Definitely not a cutter shark

Speaking to Newsweek, as speculation continues about the shark's species, Trapman Bermagui thinks the contrary.

"Totally not a cookiecutter," he said. "It's a rough skin shark, also known as a species of endeavor dog shark."

"It's a gulper shark," Brit Finucci, a fisheries scientist at the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research in New Zealand who specializes in deep-sea sharks, told Live Science. However, it is unclear exactly which species in this group it belongs to, she added.