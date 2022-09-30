A shark was found off the Australian coast and its human-like smile is unbelieveably strange
The Australian coast recently met the deep sea shark with a strange smile. Experts haven't identified the bizarre-looking shark species to which it belongs.
Off the coast of New South Wales in Australia, a deep-sea angler who goes by the internet nickname Trapman Bermagui pulled in a strange shark at a depth of about 2,130 feet (650 meters).
Later, on September 12, the fisher posted a photo of the deep-sea creature on Facebook. The photograph displays the dead shark's rough skin, which resembles sandpaper, as well as its broad, pointed snout, big, bulging eyes, and exposed pearly whites.
As reported in LiveScience, after the shark was shared, Facebook users made interesting comments about it. One user said that the shark was like a nightmare, while another user wrote that it had an evil smile. Others made fun of the animal's look, speculating that it might have "fake teeth" or be grinning after getting its braces taken off.
Although it is not certain which species the shark belongs to, the most popular theory was that the specimen was a cookie cutter shark - Isistius brasiliensis in Latin - which has been named after the distinctive bite marks it leaves on larger animals. Other possibilities included a goblin shark -Mitsukurina owstoni - or a lantern shark species.
Definitely not a cutter shark
Speaking to Newsweek, as speculation continues about the shark's species, Trapman Bermagui thinks the contrary.
"Totally not a cookiecutter," he said. "It's a rough skin shark, also known as a species of endeavor dog shark."
"It's a gulper shark," Brit Finucci, a fisheries scientist at the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research in New Zealand who specializes in deep-sea sharks, told Live Science. However, it is unclear exactly which species in this group it belongs to, she added.
Charlie Huveneers, a shark scientist at Flinders University in Australia, also agreed with Finucci's identification and that the animal was most likely a gulper shark.
Scientists reached by Newsweek also commented about the shark's species.
Dean Grubbs, associate director of research at the Florida State University Coastal and Marine Laboratory, told the species appears to be Centroscymnus owstoni, also called the roughskin dogfish.
"In my deep-sea research, we have caught quite a few of them in the Gulf of Mexico and in the Bahamas."
Christopher Lowe's explanation, professor and director of the California State University Long Beach Shark Lab is also quite different.
"Looks to me like a deepwater kitefin shark, which are known in the waters off Australia," he said, though he noted he could not see the whole body or size of the shark.
"It looks like Dalatias lata to me; however, we discover new species of deepwater shark all the time and many look very similar to each other."