Throughout naval history, stories of indomitable warships and mighty fleets destroying their enemies tend to take center stage.

Yet, all too often, the stories of lesser-known ships tend to be relegated to the shadows.

So, let us introduce you to some of the greatest examples of gallantry at sea by ships that were outclassed but decided to fight anyway.

From surprise tactics to unbreakable crew spirit, the following "Gallant Ships" not only held their own but also "punched well above their weight" in the heat of battle. Here, we'll explore some of the most thrilling tales of these audacious underdogs, celebrating their remarkable achievements against all odds on the vast, unforgiving expanse of the world's oceans.

Painting of the battle between HMS Speedy and El Gamo. Charles Dixon/Wikimedia Commons

What is a "Gallant Ship"?

A "Gallant Ship" is a merchant ship awarded a U.S. "Merchant Marine Gallant Ship Citation" for outstanding service during times of crisis or conflict. The U.S. Merchant Marine was crucial in supporting the war effort during World War II, transporting troops, equipment, and supplies across dangerous waters often plagued by enemy submarines and surface raiders.