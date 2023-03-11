Fall of Silicon Valley Bank: US's worst banking disaster since 2008

"Silicon Valley Bank, Santa Clara, California, was closed today by the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation, which appointed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) as receiver," read FDIC's press statement on Friday.

"To protect insured depositors, the FDIC created the Deposit Insurance National Bank of Santa Clara (DINB). At the time of closing, the FDIC as receiver immediately transferred to the DINB all insured deposits of Silicon Valley Bank."

When SVB informed investors that it needed to raise $2.25 billion to strengthen its balance sheet late on Wednesday, the company's downward spiral was ignited.

A reputable bank that had expanded alongside its technological clients saw a swift collapse as a result.

"This was a hysteria-induced bank run caused by VCs," Ryan Falvey, a fintech investor at Restive Ventures, told CNBC. "This is going to go down as one of the ultimate cases of an industry cutting its nose off to spite its face."

Tech firms unsure of how to pay bills?

Important tech firms and the venture capital industry are uncertain about their money deposits in light of the SVB collapse.

Payroll issues are more complicated than simply gaining access to frozen cash because many of those services are provided by independent contractors that were collaborating with SVB.