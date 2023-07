Ancient humans created jewelry items from giant sloths in what is now Brazil about 25,000-27,000 years ago.

These artifact discoveries also imply that ancient people arrived in the Americas earlier than previously thought.

Archaeologists from the Federal University of São Carlos found these ornaments at the Santa Elina rock shelter in central Brazil.

Pendants made from bones of huge sloth

The researchers found hundreds of osteoderm bones from the rock shelter site that belonged to an extinct species of giant sloth known as Glossotherium phoenesis.

The three big sloth bone fossils were purposefully polished by human hands to be used as ornaments.

“Among the thousands of fossil osteoderms on the site, the perforated and polished state of the three osteoderms studied here is exceptional,” the study authors write.