Smelly seaweed spanning 5,000 miles poses menace to Florida beaches

It’s not a new phenomenon

Sargassum has been making an appearance every summer since 2011. The seaweed originated from the tropical Atlantic and is believed to result from climate variability and other natural and unnatural processes.

University of South Florida’s Optical Oceanography Laboratory (OOL) monthly tracks Sargassum via satellites and makes those observations available on the last day of each month. They have been doing it since 2018.

The team at OOL says that the Sargassum abundance in the Central Atlantic decreased overall from January to February this year, but substantial quantities continued accumulating in the Caribbean Sea. In March 2023, it is expected that Sargassum will increase in abundance in both the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico.

Sargassum seaweed in Mexico wanderluster/iStock

Millions of dollars of trouble for the tourism industry

The tourism industry spends millions of dollars to clean the algae washing up on beaches, which is an eyesore for tourists. These resort-packed beaches - Cancun, Playa del Carmen, and Tulum - all in Mexico are part of the country’s $100 billion tourism industry. For tourists, the amount and stench of the substance have deterred them from returning to Mexico in recent years.