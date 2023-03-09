Smiling mini-sphinx unearthed in Egypt may depict emperor Claudius

Found near the Hathor Temple, some 500 kilometers (310 miles) south of Cairo, the limestone sphinx with a cheerful face probably represents Roman Emperor Claudius, who extended Roman rule in North Africa, the archaeologists believe.

Dr. Mamdouh El-Damaty from Ain Shams University described the statue was carved carefully by characterizing the royal features of his face. The remains of yellow and red color appear on his face, and a painting from the Roman era written in hieroglyphics and demotic was found below the statue.

The site. Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities

The ruins of the cabin are a two-level platform with a foundation and sloping floors, a red brick water storage basin coated in mortar, and a stairway that can be dated to the Byzantine era, according to Dr. Mamdouh El-Damaty.

Who was Roman Emperor Claudius?

The fourth Roman emperor, Tiberius Claudius Caesar Augustus Germanicus, ruled from AD 41 to AD 54. Claudius, a member of the Julio-Claudian dynasty, was created at Lugdunum in Roman Gaul when his father was stationed as a military legate. He was the son of Drusus and Antonia Minor. The first Roman emperor to be born outside of Italy.