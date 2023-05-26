Soaring cinematography: How drones are changing movie production

In the ever-evolving world of technology, drones have emerged as a powerful and versatile tool. They have transformed various industries across the board. Initially designed for military applications, these uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) have quickly found their way into various sectors, including agriculture, logistics, and even photography.

Another industry that has embraced the possibilities of drone technology with open arms is filmmaking. Drones have revolutionized the film industry and changed the way movies are made. With their ability to capture stunning aerial shots and improve the overall quality of the cinematography, they have become an essential tool for filmmakers, from major Hollywood productions to independent films.