Solar energy in Europe will be 10 times cheaper than gas by 2030 — here’s how

Europe has always relied on gas-fired power stations for its energy demands. The geopolitical tension over Ukraine has resulted in Russia dropping its gas exports, which have directly impacted the region's energy cost.

According to a report by Oslo-based Rystad Energy, the spot prices for gas at the Title Transfer Facility (TTF) gas hub in the Netherlands were an average of US$46 per Megawatt-hour (MWh) in 2021. The TTF pricing is a reference point for Western Europe's gas prices and has risen sharply after the conflict in Ukraine this year. The TTF pricing at the time of the report was US$134 per MWh, a steep increase of 187 percent.

Europe prepares for gas-fired winter

As winter months roll in, Europe is likely to face a tough time again. Gas prices may not reach the highs of US$330 per MWh as they did in August, but with the conflict showing no signs of abating, Russian gas exports are unlikely to increase, and Europeans will have to pay more for their heating needs.

Even amidst high energy prices, Europe's energy production from gas has increased by four percent this year as the region needs to cope with a drop in energy output following nuclear generation facilities going offline. As rivers dried up in summer, hydroelectric power generation also suffered and gas compensated for these losses.