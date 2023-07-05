Songs with AI elements can win a Grammy, says Grammy CEO

Given the pace at which artificial intelligence is creeping into our lives, industries positively or negatively affected by technology are setting guardrails and standards to accommodate and adapt.

One such industry which has been massively affected by AI is the music industry.

With the growing possibility that AI will be used increasingly in songs sung or written by artists, the CEO and President of the Recording Academy, which hosts the prestigious Grammys every year, has said that AI-generated music is eligible to win a Grammy.

“Here’s the super easy, headline statement: AI, or music that contains AI-created elements is absolutely eligible for entry and for consideration for Grammy nomination. Period,” said Harvey Mason jr to The Associated Press. “What’s not going to happen is we are not going to give a Grammy or Grammy nomination to the AI portion.”