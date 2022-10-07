The US may analyze sound readings from the Nord Stream explosion

So far, investigators have had satellite images from the days before the leaks, but they have not proven helpful because the weather was cloudy.

A Navy spokesperson did not confirm whether this offer was made but did say the Navy was ready to help with the investigations.

“We are aware of reports concerning leaks to the Nord Stream pipelines. We stand ready to provide support and assistance in close coordination with our allies and partners, if needed,” Capt. Tamara Lawrence said.

Meanwhile, the Swedish National Seismic Network (SNSN) revealed they had detected the explosions and could share their seismic recordings with the US. However, these are not the same as high-quality sonar recordings.

“What they are looking for is known signatures of adversaries class of ships or known signatures associated with an act like opening a torpedo door. The goal is to determine what caused this. The quality of the data and the kind of historical data in the database will determine to what degree they can accurately attribute this event using sonar signatures,” explained Mark Montgomery, the senior director of the Center on Cyber and Technology Innovation at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.

An illustration of the Nord Stream pipeline's location. harrastaja/iStock

So far, the Swedish military has been very helpful to the investigation, sending multiple ships to the area around the incident, Philip Simon, a spokesperson for the Swedish Armed Forces, told CNN. One of those ships, a submarine rescue vessel named the HMS Belos, can capture high-quality underwater recordings; however, it arrived on the scene of the crime over the weekend after the explosions took place.