'We don’t eat lithium, nor batteries': Why South America is suffering despite an abundance of resources

"We don't eat lithium, nor batteries. We do drink water," said Veronica Chavez, 48, president of the Santuario de Tres Pozos Indigenous community near the town of Salinas Grandes in Argentina's lithium heartland.

The Lithium Triangle is a lithium-rich region in the Andean southwest corner of South America, spanning the borders of Argentina, Bolivia, and Chile and forming a geographic triangle of lithium resources underneath their salt flats.

The "white gold," lithium is an important component of the batteries used in electric vehicles. Its production has exploded recently as the world tries to shift away from fossil fuels. However, the cost is impoverished neighborhoods living close to these lithium plants.

Lithium's environmental consequences in the region

As much as 2.2 million liters of water are required to create one ton of lithium, and the extractive industry is endangering the ecosystem and the prospects for a sustainable future for the local population.

"No to lithium, yes to water and life," reads a poster that meets visitors to Salinas Grandes, as per Euronews.

With an average elevation of 180 meters (590 ft), the Salinas Grandes is a sizable salt flat in central-northern Argentina that straddles the borders of four provinces.