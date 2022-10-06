South Korea accidentally hit its own base with missile while warning the North

Early on Tuesday, North Korea fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) that flew over nearly 3,000 miles (4,600 km) over Japan and landed in the Pacific Ocean, The Korea Times reported.

The U.S. and South Korean response

In a coordinated drill, the U.S. and South Korea launched two missiles each. The U.S. took to its long-trusted, surface-to-surface missile, the 190-mile (305 km)-range Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS).

South Korea launched the domestically produced, Hyunmoo-2 missiles. Developed over the years, the Hyunmoo-2 missiles have a range of up to 341 miles (550 km). Given the proximity to North Korea, a Hyunmoo-2 missile fired from interior South Korea is expected to reach any target in the North.

However, on this occasion, one of the missiles malfunctioned and landed on one of its own air force bases. According to NK News, the missile landed less than half a mile from civilian houses.

According to reports on social media, there was a loud explosion which was followed by a fire. It had locals worried that the area was possibly under attack, with no official confirmation coming in till the next day morning.

The South Korean military later confirmed that the explosion was due to one of its own missiles, and the fire was the result of the burning rocket fuel. The mishap does raise a few doubts over the capabilities of the U.S. allies in the region.