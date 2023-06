Reuters has reported that South Korea has scrambled fighter jets in response to a joint air patrol conducted by Russian and Chinese forces. The joint aerial exercise is the sixth in the last few years, with the first conducted in 2019. China’s defense ministry said the patrol was part of the two militaries’ annual cooperation plan.

According to South Korean military officials, the Russian-Chinese force comprised four Russian and four Chinese military aircraft that entered South Korea's air defense zone in the south and east of the peninsula. An air defense zone is an area where foreign aircraft must take specific measures to identify themselves, as the hosting country demands. This is distinct from a country's airspace – which refers to the air above its territorial waters and territory – as there are no global regulations governing air defense zones.