South Korea walks back plans for 69-hour workweek after youth protest

Still, despite the limit on working hours already in place, South Korea has a reputation for a very tough workplace culture where long hours are expected. The average South Korean worked 1,915 hours in 2021, which is just shy of 200 hours more than the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development average. It's also 566 hours more than German workers worked in 2021.

South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol asked government agencies to reconsider the proposal after Gen Z and Millennial workers, as well as union leaders, protested the proposal. Kim Eun-hye, Yoon's press secretary, said that the measure would be looked at and that the government would "communicate better with the public, especially with generation z and millennials."

"The core of [Yoon’s] labour market policy is to protect the rights and interests of underprivileged workers, such as the MZ generation, workers not in a union, and those working in small and medium-sized businesses," Kim also said.

Yoon is a conservative politician who is generally seen as business-friendly, and said that the proposal would give workers more flexibility. Union leaders meanwhile argued that it would just force workers to work even longer.

“[The 69-hour workweek proposal] will make it legal to work from 9AM to midnight for five days in a row," the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions"There is no regard for workers’ health or rest,”