South Koreans officially become younger thanks to new law

South Koreans are now officially younger after a new law went into effect that recalculates the age of a person based on international standards based on a person's date of birth, rather than traditional South Korean methods of determining age.

The new law, which was passed by the South Korean government in December of last year, does away with the 'Korean Age' system, which considered time spent in the womb into a person's age, assigning newborns as 1 year of age when they were born, and then advancing everyone's age by one on January 1, rather than on their actual birthday.