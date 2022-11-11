Divers find Space Shuttle segment in the Atlantic over 30 years after the Challenger disaster

Diver discovery reminds the world of NASA's Challenger tragedy

The Challenger Space Shuttle disaster in 1986 was one of the reasons U.S. human spaceflight ground to a halt for almost a decade before SpaceX and NASA's Demo-2 mission to the International Space Station (ISS). The Challenger Space Shuttle suffered a catastrophic malfunction 73 seconds after liftoff. It goes down in history as one of NASA's biggest tragedies, as it killed all seven crew members onboard, including a schoolteacher.

An investigation following the disaster determined that NASA had been warned about a potentially catastrophic issue regarding the Challenger Space Shuttle but proceeded with the launch anyway. The news leads to a widespread outcry and a temporary suspension of the Space Shuttle program.

Though Challenger wasn't the last Space Shuttle mission, it arguably set the wheels in motion for the retirement of the program in 2011 and the following nine years of reliance on Russian Soyuz rockets until SpaceX first flew humans to the ISS in 2020.

The team of divers who found the Challenger remnant had set out to look for fragments of old WWII aircraft lost at sea for a History channel documentary on the Bermuda Triangle. One of their search sites was just north of the Bermuda Triangle near Cape Canaveral. The documentary will air on the History channel on November 22.

"The significance of this large section of Challenger's structure was readily apparent," said Mike Barnette, lead diver of the team that made the discovery. "We recognized the necessity of bringing this find to the immediate attention of NASA. The site, which is outside of the Bermuda Triangle off the Florida coast, marks the loss of seven brave astronauts — fellow explorers — and the Challenger disaster was a tragic setback for America's space program. But from this horrific event, important lessons were learned that have ultimately led to remarkable advances in space exploration."