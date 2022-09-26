SpaceX has produced a landmark number of Starlink terminals, Elon Musk reveals

In theory, this sounds pretty straightforward, and many companies have jumped on this bandwagon to connect the world to the internet. A similar project from Jeff Bezos received regulatory permissions in 2020, but the company is still figuring out the nitty-gritty of launching its 3,236 satellite strong constellation.

SpaceX's giant step forward

In sharp contrast, Elon Musk-led SpaceX has taken a giant leap forward by considering around 3,000 satellites, per the latest estimates. 2,500 are operational, while 500 are nearing their operational orbits, which have allowed the company to begin offering commercial services.

The company has the regulator's nod to launch 12,000 satellites and is already seeking permission to launch 30,000 more. SpaceX's ambitious moves also reflect its growing user base, which is above 500,000, EarthSky reported.

The Starlink user terminal consists of a receiving dish, a router, and connecting wires that provide interested users access to the Starlink satellite constellation. As Elon Musk confirmed, the company has manufactured over one million of these so far.

SpaceX's feat is commendable since Starlink began accepting preorders only in February 2021, 19 months ago. However, it is not surprising since the company raked up deposits for 500,000 terminals just a month later.

Where Starlink terminals are being used

Back in February 2021, Starlink's services were available only in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the U.K., and Mexico. Today, the company's services span all continents of the globe.